    LED-sisävalot

    Philips-polttimot ovat paras ratkaisu matkallesi

    • Autovalojen edelläkävijä vuodesta 1914
    • Xenon HID -valojen keksijä
    • Suurimpien autonvalmistajien valinta
    LED Signaling and Interior Lighting

    Ultinon Pro3000
     

    Merkinanto- ja sisävalot
    ultinon pro3000
    Saatavana vaihtoehdot:
    Festoon 43 
    [≈P21W] 
    [≈P21/5W] 
    [≈W21W] 
    [≈W21/5W]

     

     
    Ultinon Pro6000
     

    Merkinanto- ja sisävalot
    ultinon pro6000
    Saatavana vaihtoehdot:

    Festoon 43, 38, 30 

    [≈W5W] 

    [≈W16W] 

    [≈W21W] 

    [≈W21/5W] 

    [≈P21W] 

    [≈P21/5W] 

    [≈R5/R10]
    On käyttäjän omalla vastuulla, että jälkiasennettavia LED-valoja käytetään sovellettavan lain mukaisesti. 
    Löydä oikea polttimo autollesi

     

     

    Lisätietoja

    Philips Ajoneuvotuki

    Ajoneuvotuki

    Etsitkö Philipsin ajovalopolttimoita autoosi?
    Philips Myyntipaikat

    Myyntipaikat

    Voit ostaa Philipsin ajoneuvotuotteita verkosta tai lähellä olevasta myymälästä
    Philips Ajoneuvoartikkelit

    Ajoneuvoartikkelit

    Artikkeleissamme on lisätietoja Philipsin ajoneuvojen valotekniikasta, innovaatioista ja ratkaisuista

    Napsauttamalla linkkiä poistut viralliselta Philips Electronics Ltd:n ("Philips") verkkosivustolta. Kaikki tällä sivustolla mahdollisesti olevat linkit kolmansien osapuolten verkkosivustoille tarjotaan vain avuksesi, eivätkä ne millään tavalla edusta minkäänlaista yhteyttä tai tukea näillä linkitetyillä verkkosivustoilla annettuihin tietoihin. Philips ei anna minkäänlaisia väitteitä tai takuita kolmansien osapuolien verkkosivustoista tai niiden sisältämistä tiedoista.

    Ymmärrän

