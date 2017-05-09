Hakuehdot

    Merkinanto- ja sisävalot

    Jokainen auto ansaitsee loistonsa

    Philips-polttimot ovat paras ratkaisu matkallesi

    • Autovalojen edelläkävijä vuodesta 1914
    • Xenon HID -valojen keksijä
    • Suurimpien autonvalmistajien valinta
    Icon
      Etuvilkut
      Etuosa
      LEDs

      Etuvilkut

       

      Saatavana vaihtoehdot:

      P21W; PY21W; PY21WSV; W21W;

      WY21W; H21W; HY21W; PSY24W;

      PCY16W; PSY24WSV; PY24W; PY24WSV
      Siirry kuvastoon
      Etusumuvalot
      Etuosa
      LEDs

      Etusumuvalot

       

      Saatavana vaihtoehdot:

      H1; H3; H4; H7; H8; H11;

      H16; HB3; HB4; H27/1W;

      H27/2W; PSX24W; PS24W
      Siirry kuvastoon
      Etuseisontavalot
      Etuosa
      Headlights

      Etuseisontavalot

       

      Saatavana vaihtoehdot:

      W3W; W5W; W21/5W; WBT10;

      T4W; R5W; H6W; H5W
      Siirry kuvastoon
      Sivuvilkut
      Etuosa
      LEDs

      Sivuvilkut

       

      Saatavana vaihtoehdot:

      W5W; WY5W; W3W; R5W; T4W
      Siirry kuvastoon
      Sisävalot
      Sisäosa
      Headlights LED

      Sisävalot

       

      Saatavana vaihtoehdot:

      W5W; C5W; FEST10W; H5W;

      WBT10; W5W LED; Festoon LED
      Siirry kuvastoon
      Kojelaudan valot
      Sisäosa
      LEDS

      Kojelaudan valot

       

      Saatavana vaihtoehdot:

      W3W; W5W; T5; BAX
      Siirry kuvastoon
      Käsinelokerovalot
      Sisäosa
      LEDs

      Käsinelokerovalot

       

      Saatavana vaihtoehdot:

      W5W; C5W; R5W
      Siirry kuvastoon
      Tavaratilan valot
      Sisäosa
      LEDs

      Tavaratilan valot

       

      Saatavana vaihtoehdot:

      R5W; FEST10W; C5W
      Siirry kuvastoon
      Takavilkut
      Takaosa
      LEDs

      Takavilkut

       

      Saatavana vaihtoehdot:

      P21W; PY21WSV; PY21WSV; H6W; H21W;

      HY21W; W16W; W21W; WY21W; R10W;

      RY10W; PSY19W; PSY24WSV; PY24W; PY24WSV
      Siirry kuvastoon
      Jarruvalot
      Takaosa
      LEDs

      Jarruvalot

       

      Saatavana vaihtoehdot:

      W3W; W5W; W16W; W21W; R10W; P21W; P21/5W
      Siirry kuvastoon
      Lisäjarruvalo
      Takaosa
      Third stop lights

      Lisäjarruvalo

       

      Saatavana vaihtoehdot:

      W3W; W5W; W16W; W21W; R10W
      Siirry kuvastoon
      Rekisterikilven valot
      Takaosa
      LEDs

      Rekisterikilven valot

       

      Saatavana vaihtoehdot:

      R5W; R10W; W3W; W5W; C5W
      Siirry kuvastoon
      Peruutusvalot
      Takaosa
      LEDs

      Peruutusvalot

       

      Saatavana vaihtoehdot:

      P21W; H6W; H21W; W16W; W21W;

      R10W; PS19W; PSX24W
      Siirry kuvastoon
      Takasumuvalot
      Takaosa
      Fog lights

      Takasumuvalot

       

      Saatavana vaihtoehdot:

      P21W; PR21W; H21W; W16W; PS19W
      Siirry kuvastoon
      Takavalot
      Takaosa
      Fog lights

      Takavalot

       

      Saatavana vaihtoehdot:

      H6W; R5W; R10W; T4W; P21W; P21/5W
      Siirry kuvastoon
      selector-tool

      Löydä oikea polttimo autollesi

       

       

      Siirry valitsintyökaluun

       

      Lisätietoja

      Philips Ajoneuvotuki

      Ajoneuvotuki

      Etsitkö Philipsin ajovalopolttimoita autoosi?
      Philips Myyntipaikat

      Myyntipaikat

      Voit ostaa Philipsin ajoneuvotuotteita verkosta tai lähellä olevasta myymälästä
      Philips Ajoneuvoartikkelit

      Ajoneuvoartikkelit

      Artikkeleissamme on lisätietoja Philipsin ajoneuvojen valotekniikasta, innovaatioista ja ratkaisuista

