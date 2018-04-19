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    UltraClear 4K -resoluutio, elävät värit
  • UltraClear 4K -resoluutio, elävät värit
  • UltraClear 4K -resoluutio, elävät värit
  • Energy Label Europe B
    UltraClear 4K -resoluutio, elävät värit
  • UltraClear 4K -resoluutio, elävät värit
  • UltraClear 4K -resoluutio, elävät värit

Tuotanto lopetettu

Brilliance4K-LCD-näyttö, jossa Ultra Wide-Color -tekniikka

328P6VJEB/00

3.8
| (16) Arviot
UltraClear 4K -resoluutio, elävät värit
Philipsin suuri 32 tuuman Ultra HD -näyttö on suunniteltu ammattilaiskäyttöön. Ultra HD -tarkkuuden ansiosta näet projektisi kokonaisuudessaan ja erotat selvästi sen pienimmätkin yksityiskohdat.
Näytä kaikki edut

Kun jokainen yksityiskohta ratkaisee

UltraClear 4K -resoluutio, elävät värit

  • P Line

  • 32 (31,5” / 80 cm)

  • 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)

Tarkka UltraClear 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) -resoluutio

Tarkka UltraClear 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) -resoluutio

Philips-näytöt näyttävät tehokkaiden näyttöpaneelien ja UltraClear 4K UHD -tekniikan ansiosta entistä terävämpiä 3840 x 2160 -kokoisia kuvia. Philips-näytöt saavat kuvat ja grafiikan heräämään eloon. Saat terävät kuvat käyttöösi vaativissakin ammattisovelluksissa, kuten CAD-ratkaisuissa, 3D-grafiikkaohjelmissa ja monimutkaisissa laskentataulukoissa.

Ultra Wide-Color -tekniikka tuottaa laajemman värintoistoalueen ja tekee väritoistosta eloisan.

Ultra Wide-Color -tekniikka tuottaa laajemman värintoistoalueen ja tekee väritoistosta eloisan.

Ultra Wide-Color -tekniikka tuottaa laajemman värintoistoalueen ja tekee kuvasta vaikuttavamman. Ultra Wide-Color -tekniikan laajempi värialue tekee vihreän sävyistä luonnollisempia, punaisista eloisampia ja sinisistä syvempiä. Ultra Wide-Color -tekniikka herättää viihteen, valokuvien ja jopa työsi värit eloon.

VA-näyttö antaa upeat kuvat ja laajat katselukulmat

VA-näyttö antaa upeat kuvat ja laajat katselukulmat

Philips VA -LED-näyttö käyttää edistynyttä monialueista pystykohdistusta, joka takaa erinomaisen staattisen kontrastisuhteen ja erittäin eloisan ja kirkkaan kuvan. Näyttö suoriutuu tavallisista toimistosovelluksista erinomaisesti, ja se sopii ihanteellisesti valokuvien ja elokuvien katseluun, internetin käyttöön, pelaamiseen ja vaativiin graafisiin sovelluksiin. Optimoidun pikselinhallinnan ansiosta näytössä on erittäin laaja 178/178 asteen katselukulma ja terävä kuva.

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Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
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3.8

5:stä

16

Arviot

3

19/04/2018

Danmark

Danmark

En rigtig god skærm til streaming..

Jeg bruger skærmen til at streame film o.lign. fra NetFlix, C More og HBO og til almindeligt kontorarbejde mm. som skærmen også er fantastisk til. Forholdet 16:9 passer til de fleste film, og selvom det er moderne med 21:9, så passer 16:9 format mig glimrende. Skærmen står stabilt på foden og billedet er klart og fint. Der er et utal af tilslutningsmuligheder, USB og højtalere mm.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Brilliance 328P6VJEB 4K LCD-skærm med farver i ultrabredde

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Brilliance 328P6VJEB 4K LCD-skærm med farver i ultrabredde

31/05/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Well worth the cost

I've been using this monitor since the product launched, and haven't had more than one real problem with it (check pros and cons). The price in my expensive country has halved since the launch too, making this a VERY appealing option for anybody that needs a physically big screen (so you don't need to waste much screen estate to scaling) in 4K. I use the display in both daytime when sun shines in, and in the middle of the night in complete darkness. I do graphics related color intensive work, and gaming that ranges from new titles to 90s classics, and this monitor fits every task at least adequately. The image remains clear, dark tones do not disappear even at 0% brightness AND contrast, which is rare. Panel uniformity on mine is good enough to not show noticeable bright spots even in complete darkness. When it comes to older, lower resolution games, this monitor performs admirably, not blurring the image too much, which was one of my biggest fears when I got it. Sure it has no Free/G-sync, or HDR, but that's what the specs say so what do you expect? If you're big on gaming, buy a gaming monitor, if you're big on productivity and like to game for entertainment, this is one is a fine choice. In the end it says something that personally I am looking into upgrading to a 4K high Hz display with variable sync support (for better new title gaming experience), reading through all the reviews I spot, but until I find one that is REALLY good without any meaningful downsides, I'm staying with this one. Even when I do find one, it's going to go through some rigorous testing against this monitor, especially on the color accuracy side of things before I decide to keep it.

Edut

Price. Many USB3 ports. Good color accuracy out of the box (amazing when calibrated on site). Low enough input lag and ghosting for any "non-hardcore" gaming. Great contrast due to VA panel technology. 1:1 pixel ratio option. Not too blurry scaling of lower resolution modes. Big enough physical size to use higher resolution modes without (much) scaling. Six image presets that can be customized at will.

Haitat

Bezel might be considered a bit thick by some, but large viewing area should mitigate this somewhat. The "touch to activate" buttons, and therefore menus behind them, are absolutely horrible to operate at first. Even after a few years of use and no need to try to remember the buttons, I still make mistakes with them.

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Arvioitu tuote: Brilliance 328P6VJEB 4K LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Brilliance 328P6VJEB 4K LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

14/10/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent product. Excellent Value

Perfect display for developers with a multi panel IDE. Great connectivity. Fantastic Price.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Brilliance 328P6VJEB 4K LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Brilliance 328P6VJEB 4K LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

Tilaa Philipsin uutiskirje ja saat eksklusiivisia tarjouksia

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.

Haluan vastaanottaa markkinointiviestintää Philipsin tuotteista, palveluista ja kampanjoista.

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.
Vastuuvapauslausekkeet

  1. Tämä Philips-näyttö on MHL-hyväksytty. Mikäli MHL-laitteesi ei muodosta yhteyttä tai toimi oikein, tarkista MHL-laitteesi usein kysytyt kysymykset tai ota yhteys jälleenmyyjään saadaksesi ohjeita. Laitteesi valmistajan käytännöt saattavat edellyttää tuotekohtaisen MHL-kaapelin tai -sovittimen ostamista, jotta laite toimii.

  2. Vaatii MHL-sertifioidun mobiililaitteen ja MHL-kaapelin (myydään erikseen). Varmista yhteensopivuus MHL-laitteen myyjältä.

  3. Valmiustila/virransäästötila ei ole käytettävissä MHL-latauksen aikana

  4. MHL-yhteensopivien tuotteiden täydellinen luettelo on osoitteessa www.mhlconsortiun.org.

  5. EPEAT on voimassa ainoastaan maissa, joissa Philips rekisteröi tuotteen. Lisätietoja rekisteröinnistä eri maissa on osoitteessa https://www.epeat.net/.

  6. Nopea lataus USB BC 1.2 -standardin mukaisesti

  7. Vasteaika on SmartResponsen mukainen