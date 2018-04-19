2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
328P6VJEB/00
P Line
32 (31,5” / 80 cm)
3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)
Philips-näytöt näyttävät tehokkaiden näyttöpaneelien ja UltraClear 4K UHD -tekniikan ansiosta entistä terävämpiä 3840 x 2160 -kokoisia kuvia. Philips-näytöt saavat kuvat ja grafiikan heräämään eloon. Saat terävät kuvat käyttöösi vaativissakin ammattisovelluksissa, kuten CAD-ratkaisuissa, 3D-grafiikkaohjelmissa ja monimutkaisissa laskentataulukoissa.
Ultra Wide-Color -tekniikka tuottaa laajemman värintoistoalueen ja tekee kuvasta vaikuttavamman. Ultra Wide-Color -tekniikan laajempi värialue tekee vihreän sävyistä luonnollisempia, punaisista eloisampia ja sinisistä syvempiä. Ultra Wide-Color -tekniikka herättää viihteen, valokuvien ja jopa työsi värit eloon.
Philips VA -LED-näyttö käyttää edistynyttä monialueista pystykohdistusta, joka takaa erinomaisen staattisen kontrastisuhteen ja erittäin eloisan ja kirkkaan kuvan. Näyttö suoriutuu tavallisista toimistosovelluksista erinomaisesti, ja se sopii ihanteellisesti valokuvien ja elokuvien katseluun, internetin käyttöön, pelaamiseen ja vaativiin graafisiin sovelluksiin. Optimoidun pikselinhallinnan ansiosta näytössä on erittäin laaja 178/178 asteen katselukulma ja terävä kuva.
3.8
5:stä
16
Arviot
PeterStage
19/04/2018
Danmark
En rigtig god skærm til streaming..
Jeg bruger skærmen til at streame film o.lign. fra NetFlix, C More og HBO og til almindeligt kontorarbejde mm. som skærmen også er fantastisk til. Forholdet 16:9 passer til de fleste film, og selvom det er moderne med 21:9, så passer 16:9 format mig glimrende. Skærmen står stabilt på foden og billedet er klart og fint. Der er et utal af tilslutningsmuligheder, USB og højtalere mm.
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Arvioitu tuote: Brilliance 328P6VJEB 4K LCD-skærm med farver i ultrabredde
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Brilliance 328P6VJEB 4K LCD-skærm med farver i ultrabredde
ErinyesAg47
31/05/2020
United Kingdom
Well worth the cost
I've been using this monitor since the product launched, and haven't had more than one real problem with it (check pros and cons). The price in my expensive country has halved since the launch too, making this a VERY appealing option for anybody that needs a physically big screen (so you don't need to waste much screen estate to scaling) in 4K. I use the display in both daytime when sun shines in, and in the middle of the night in complete darkness. I do graphics related color intensive work, and gaming that ranges from new titles to 90s classics, and this monitor fits every task at least adequately. The image remains clear, dark tones do not disappear even at 0% brightness AND contrast, which is rare. Panel uniformity on mine is good enough to not show noticeable bright spots even in complete darkness. When it comes to older, lower resolution games, this monitor performs admirably, not blurring the image too much, which was one of my biggest fears when I got it. Sure it has no Free/G-sync, or HDR, but that's what the specs say so what do you expect? If you're big on gaming, buy a gaming monitor, if you're big on productivity and like to game for entertainment, this is one is a fine choice. In the end it says something that personally I am looking into upgrading to a 4K high Hz display with variable sync support (for better new title gaming experience), reading through all the reviews I spot, but until I find one that is REALLY good without any meaningful downsides, I'm staying with this one. Even when I do find one, it's going to go through some rigorous testing against this monitor, especially on the color accuracy side of things before I decide to keep it.
Edut
Price. Many USB3 ports. Good color accuracy out of the box (amazing when calibrated on site). Low enough input lag and ghosting for any "non-hardcore" gaming. Great contrast due to VA panel technology. 1:1 pixel ratio option. Not too blurry scaling of lower resolution modes. Big enough physical size to use higher resolution modes without (much) scaling. Six image presets that can be customized at will.
Haitat
Bezel might be considered a bit thick by some, but large viewing area should mitigate this somewhat. The "touch to activate" buttons, and therefore menus behind them, are absolutely horrible to operate at first. Even after a few years of use and no need to try to remember the buttons, I still make mistakes with them.
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Arvioitu tuote: Brilliance 328P6VJEB 4K LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Brilliance 328P6VJEB 4K LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
tiazz
14/10/2017
United Kingdom
Excellent product. Excellent Value
Perfect display for developers with a multi panel IDE. Great connectivity. Fantastic Price.
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Arvioitu tuote: Brilliance 328P6VJEB 4K LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Brilliance 328P6VJEB 4K LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
Tämä Philips-näyttö on MHL-hyväksytty. Mikäli MHL-laitteesi ei muodosta yhteyttä tai toimi oikein, tarkista MHL-laitteesi usein kysytyt kysymykset tai ota yhteys jälleenmyyjään saadaksesi ohjeita. Laitteesi valmistajan käytännöt saattavat edellyttää tuotekohtaisen MHL-kaapelin tai -sovittimen ostamista, jotta laite toimii.
Vaatii MHL-sertifioidun mobiililaitteen ja MHL-kaapelin (myydään erikseen). Varmista yhteensopivuus MHL-laitteen myyjältä.
Valmiustila/virransäästötila ei ole käytettävissä MHL-latauksen aikana
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Nopea lataus USB BC 1.2 -standardin mukaisesti
Vasteaika on SmartResponsen mukainen