2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
BRE630/00
Jaloille, vartalolle ja kasvoille
5 lisävarustetta
Johdoton ja ladattava
S-mallinen runko
Ergonominen runko mahdollistaa tarkan ohjaamisen sekä luonnolliset ja täsmälliset liikkeet. Ulotut entistä paremmin käsittelemään koko kehoa.
Koska epilointipää on valmistettu karheasta keraamisesta materiaalista, se tarttuu karvaan lujasti eivätkä hennotkaan karvat luiskahda pois sen otteesta.
Erittäin leveä epilointipää käsittelee suuremman ihoalueen kerrallaan, joten karvanpoisto on nopeaa ja tehokasta.
3.0
5:stä
66
Arviot
Lyde
07/06/2017
Norge
Bra resultat mht små ansiktshår
Kjøpte den i går. Det er første gang jeg bruker epilator. Det gjør litt vondt på tørr hud. Skal prøve den i dusjen neste gang. Veldig bra at det følger med hårtrimmer, dvs at den dekker alle mine hårfjerningsbehov.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Satinelle Advanced BRE630/00 Epilator til våt og tørr bruk
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Satinelle Advanced BRE630/00 Epilator til våt og tørr bruk
HPike
10/09/2017
United Kingdom
Perfect
[Employee of philipsglobal] Although painful, I found the epilator really efficient in removing my hairs and well worth the pain. This is the first time I’ve used one and the results were impressive. The light was extremely useful and really helps get everything out. I found using in the shower was less painful and made it less time consuming.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Satinelle Advanced BRE630/00 Wet and Dry epilator
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Satinelle Advanced BRE630/00 Wet and Dry epilator
Jackie278
05/09/2017
United Kingdom
Good epilator, really good shape
[Employee of philipsglobal] I am used to epilating and found this epilator really efficient but I must say that the real + for me is coming from the shape! Epilating can take a it of time and I found that the handle shape made it much better and way less tiring. I have not use all the attachments yet but like to have them just in case. Also I found the light is really useful not to miss any spot.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Satinelle Advanced BRE630/00 Wet and Dry epilator
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Satinelle Advanced BRE630/00 Wet and Dry epilator