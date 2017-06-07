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Maksa Klarnalla

2 vuoden takuu

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  • Tarttuu tiukasti jopa hentoihin ihokarvoihin
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7
  • Tarttuu tiukasti jopa hentoihin ihokarvoihin
  • Tarttuu tiukasti jopa hentoihin ihokarvoihin
  • Tarttuu tiukasti jopa hentoihin ihokarvoihin
  • Tarttuu tiukasti jopa hentoihin ihokarvoihin
  • Tarttuu tiukasti jopa hentoihin ihokarvoihin
  • Tarttuu tiukasti jopa hentoihin ihokarvoihin
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7
  • Tarttuu tiukasti jopa hentoihin ihokarvoihin
  • Tarttuu tiukasti jopa hentoihin ihokarvoihin
  • Tarttuu tiukasti jopa hentoihin ihokarvoihin
  • Tarttuu tiukasti jopa hentoihin ihokarvoihin
  • Tarttuu tiukasti jopa hentoihin ihokarvoihin

Tuotanto lopetettu

Satinelle AdvancedWet & Dry -epilaattori

BRE630/00

3
| (66) Arviot
Tarttuu tiukasti jopa hentoihin ihokarvoihin
S-mallinen runko helpottaa käsittelyä kaikkialla vartalolla. Keraamisilla levyillä varustettu levein pää epiloi läheltä ihoa, joten se poistaa jopa hennot ihokarvat nopeasti. Saat sileän ihon pitkäksi aikaa. Laitetta voi käyttää sekä märällä että kuivalla iholla, ja siinä on viisi omiin kauneudenhoitorutiineihisi sopivaa lisävarustetta.
Näytä kaikki edut

Helppo ohjaus takaa vaivattoman, pitkäkestoisen lopputuloksen

Tarttuu tiukasti jopa hentoihin ihokarvoihin

  • Jaloille, vartalolle ja kasvoille

  • 5 lisävarustetta

  • Johdoton ja ladattava

  • S-mallinen runko

S-mallinen runko helpottaa laitteen käsittelyä

Ergonominen runko mahdollistaa tarkan ohjaamisen sekä luonnolliset ja täsmälliset liikkeet. Ulotut entistä paremmin käsittelemään koko kehoa.

Ainutlaatuisesta keraamisesta materiaalista valmistettu epilointipää takaa paremman otteen karvasta

Ainutlaatuisesta keraamisesta materiaalista valmistettu epilointipää takaa paremman otteen karvasta

Koska epilointipää on valmistettu karheasta keraamisesta materiaalista, se tarttuu karvaan lujasti eivätkä hennotkaan karvat luiskahda pois sen otteesta.

Erittäin leveä epilointipää

Erittäin leveä epilointipää

Erittäin leveä epilointipää käsittelee suuremman ihoalueen kerrallaan, joten karvanpoisto on nopeaa ja tehokasta.

Tekniset tiedot

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Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

3.0

5:stä

66

Arviot

07/06/2017

Norge

Norge

Bra resultat mht små ansiktshår

Kjøpte den i går. Det er første gang jeg bruker epilator. Det gjør litt vondt på tørr hud. Skal prøve den i dusjen neste gang. Veldig bra at det følger med hårtrimmer, dvs at den dekker alle mine hårfjerningsbehov.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Satinelle Advanced BRE630/00 Epilator til våt og tørr bruk

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Satinelle Advanced BRE630/00 Epilator til våt og tørr bruk

10/09/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Perfect

[Employee of philipsglobal] Although painful, I found the epilator really efficient in removing my hairs and well worth the pain. This is the first time I’ve used one and the results were impressive. The light was extremely useful and really helps get everything out. I found using in the shower was less painful and made it less time consuming.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Satinelle Advanced BRE630/00 Wet and Dry epilator

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Satinelle Advanced BRE630/00 Wet and Dry epilator

05/09/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good epilator, really good shape

[Employee of philipsglobal] I am used to epilating and found this epilator really efficient but I must say that the real + for me is coming from the shape! Epilating can take a it of time and I found that the handle shape made it much better and way less tiring. I have not use all the attachments yet but like to have them just in case. Also I found the light is really useful not to miss any spot.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Satinelle Advanced BRE630/00 Wet and Dry epilator

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Satinelle Advanced BRE630/00 Wet and Dry epilator

Tilaa Philipsin uutiskirje ja saat eksklusiivisia tarjouksia

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Haluan vastaanottaa markkinointiviestintää Philipsin tuotteista, palveluista ja kampanjoista.

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.