2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
Lisää vain vesi, steriloitavat astiat ja aseta mikroaaltouuniin 2 minuutiksi 1100-1850 watin , 4 minuutiksi 850-1000 watin tai 6 minuutiksi 500-850 watin teholla.
Sopii useimpiin mikroaaltouuneihin. Kätevä matkoilla.
4.7
5:stä
75
Arviot
99%
suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Mrsboswell
11/01/2018
United Kingdom
Easy to use and compact
This product is brilliant, it's easy to use and does a thorough job. It's compact and does not take up allot of room. I definitely would recommend this product to other mums.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF271/51 Microwave Steam Steriliser
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF271/51 Microwave Steam Steriliser
Helena
02/10/2013
United Kingdom
Quick and easy to use
One of the best products we bought for our new baby. So simple to just put all the items that need sterilizing in here and give it a quick zap in the microwave - no special tablets needed and ready quickly which can be handy when baby is hungry! Fits all sorts of bottles and pumps and things so you don't have to have Philips Avent ones.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF271/06 Microwave Steam Steriliser
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF271/06 Microwave Steam Steriliser
Emz71
10/07/2013
United Kingdom
Easy to use
I used this product for my 1st baby 14yrs ago, so easy to use I bought for our new baby. Can fit 3 bottles & other items such as dummies in and comes with decent bottle brush. It's all good.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF271/06 Microwave Steam Steriliser
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF271/06 Microwave Steam Steriliser
Perustuu vuonna 2023 verkossa toteutettuun maailmanlaajuiseen tyytyväisyyskyselyyn, johon osallistui 10 109 äitiys- ja lastenhoitomerkkien ja -tuotteiden käyttäjää.