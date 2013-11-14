I bought this steriliser for my first child and am now using it on my second and I've got to say its the easiest way of sterilising bottles. It's also really easy to use all you have got to do is pour 90mls of water in, place basket with your bottles, breastpump or dummies on inside, pop the lid on and press the button. I know theres a newer version of this steriliser out but to be honest you don't really need the extra settings this one does everything you need.