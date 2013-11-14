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Kaikki sarjat

  • Steriloi 6 pulloa 8 minuutissa
  • Steriloi 6 pulloa 8 minuutissa

Tuotanto lopetettu

Philips Avent ExpressElektroninen höyrysterilointilaite

SCF274/26

4.6
| (57) Arviot | 93% suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Steriloi 6 pulloa 8 minuutissa
Kätevä ja helppokäyttöinen
Näytä kaikki edut
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

äitien suosikkituotemerkki joka puolella maailmaa1

Kätevä ja helppokäyttöinen

Steriloi 6 pulloa 8 minuutissa

  • 220–240 V

Tehokasta sterilointia

Tehokasta sterilointia

Höyrysterilointi on todettu tehokkaimmaksi tavaksi suojata lasta haitallisilta bakteereilta. Sairaalatekniikkaan perustuva kuuma höyry poistaa haitalliset bakteerit.

Kätevä ja helppokäyttöinen

Kätevä ja helppokäyttöinen

Lisää vain vesi, aseta astiat ja kytke virta, niin sisältö steriloituu käyttövalmiiksi noin 8 minuutissa.

Suuri tilavuus

Suuri tilavuus

Laitteeseen mahtuu jopa kuusi 260 ml:n Avent-pulloa tai kaksi Philips Avent -rintapumppua ja niiden lisävarusteet.

Tekniset tiedot

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Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

4.6

5:stä

57

Arviot

93%

suosittelee tätä tuotetta

3

14/11/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

does what you need it too and easy to use

I bought this steriliser for my first child and am now using it on my second and I've got to say its the easiest way of sterilising bottles. It's also really easy to use all you have got to do is pour 90mls of water in, place basket with your bottles, breastpump or dummies on inside, pop the lid on and press the button. I know theres a newer version of this steriliser out but to be honest you don't really need the extra settings this one does everything you need.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF274/31 Electric Steam Steriliser

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF274/31 Electric Steam Steriliser

07/07/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent product

I have been using this product for the pass 5 years. 3 times a day for my 2 kids, 5 & 2 year old. It still working though i start to observe some color degration on the top cover & body. Will buy a new one on plastic (PP) concern for the next 5 year as the 3rd kids expecting year end.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF274/51 Electric Steam Steriliser

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF274/51 Electric Steam Steriliser

30/09/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Fantastic steriliser

This steriliser is great, it does the job it's supposed to do and quickly. I have recommended it to many friends who have subsequently bought it. I also bought this steriliser for my previous 2 children too, so I'm on my 3rd one, I think that speaks for itself as to how good this item is.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF274/31 Electric Steam Steriliser

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF274/31 Electric Steam Steriliser

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Vastuuvapauslausekkeet

  1. Perustuu vuonna 2023 verkossa toteutettuun maailmanlaajuiseen tyytyväisyyskyselyyn, johon osallistui 10 109 äitiys- ja lastenhoitomerkkien ja -tuotteiden käyttäjää. 