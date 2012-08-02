2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
220–240 V
Philips Avent iQ -tuotteet ovat herkkiä ja älykkäitä ja niissä käytetään uusinta tekniikkaa. Ne on suunniteltu helpottamaan vauvan hoitoa ja syöttämistä.
Pitää sisällön steriilinä jopa 24 tuntia kerrallaan. Pysäytystoiminnon ansiosta voit poistaa osan ruuasta kesken 24 tunnin jakson steriiliyden vähenemättä.
Kehittynyt digitaalinen näyttö ja merkkiääni antavat tarvittavat tiedot koko sterilointijakson ajan.
4.5
5:stä
32
Arviot
96%
suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Whitgoesshopping
02/08/2012
United Kingdom
Best (and most used) piece of baby gear I have- Love it!
I have twin boys, so I clean lots and lots of bottles! This is a fantastic piece of kit. Easy to use. Fits 6 bottles and tops. Large capacity (we use NUK bottles, which are big- also takes Dr. Browns or Avent with no problem). Also cleans breast pumping gear. Six minute cycle. Keeps everything clean as long as the lid is on. I use it constantly. It is well-used and well loved- the best piece of baby kit I have. I live in a hard water area (London), so it must be de-scaled monthly by putting in some white vinegar and water overnight, then running an empty cycle. Customer service is excellent. You call and get a real human that knows exactly what they are talking about (I had to call before I learned I had to occasionally de-scale it).
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer
Whitgoesshopping
02/08/2012
United Kingdom
Best (and most used) piece of baby gear I have- Love it!
I have twin boys, so I clean lots and lots of bottles! This is a fantastic piece of kit. Easy to use. Fits 6 bottles and tops. Large capacity (we use NUK bottles, which are big- also takes Dr. Browns or Avent with no problem). Also cleans breast pumping gear. Six minute cycle. Keeps everything clean as long as the lid is on. I use it constantly. It is well-used and well loved- the best piece of baby kit I have. I live in a hard water area (London), so it must be de-scaled monthly by putting in some white vinegar and water overnight, then running an empty cycle. Customer service is excellent. You call and get a real human that knows exactly what they are talking about (I had to call before I learned I had to occasionally de-scale it).
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer
Torie
29/07/2012
United Kingdom
Advent steamer
Very easy to use, sterilised quickly and effectively, highly recommend.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF276/29 Digital Steam Sterilizer
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF276/29 Digital Steam Sterilizer
Perustuu vuonna 2023 verkossa toteutettuun maailmanlaajuiseen tyytyväisyyskyselyyn, johon osallistui 10 109 äitiys- ja lastenhoitomerkkien ja -tuotteiden käyttäjää.