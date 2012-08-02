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Philips AventDigitaalinen höyrysterilointilaite

SCF276/26

4.5
| (32) Arviot | 96% suosittelee tätä tuotetta
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Digitaalinen Philips Avent -höyrysterilointilaite toimii nopeasti ja jatkuvasti. Se pitää sisällön steriilinä käyttöön asti. Sinulle jää enemmän aikaa keskittyä päivän toimiin.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

äitien suosikkituotemerkki joka puolella maailmaa1

Kehittynyt tekniikka pitää sisällön steriilinä 24 tuntia

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  • 220–240 V

iQ-tekniikka vastaa älykkäällä tavalla tarpeisiisi

iQ-tekniikka vastaa älykkäällä tavalla tarpeisiisi

Philips Avent iQ -tuotteet ovat herkkiä ja älykkäitä ja niissä käytetään uusinta tekniikkaa. Ne on suunniteltu helpottamaan vauvan hoitoa ja syöttämistä.

Steriiliä ruokaa päivin ja öin

Steriiliä ruokaa päivin ja öin

Pitää sisällön steriilinä jopa 24 tuntia kerrallaan. Pysäytystoiminnon ansiosta voit poistaa osan ruuasta kesken 24 tunnin jakson steriiliyden vähenemättä.

Digitaalinen näyttö pitää sinut ajan tasalla

Digitaalinen näyttö pitää sinut ajan tasalla

Kehittynyt digitaalinen näyttö ja merkkiääni antavat tarvittavat tiedot koko sterilointijakson ajan.

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Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

4.5

5:stä

32

Arviot

96%

suosittelee tätä tuotetta

2

02/08/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Best (and most used) piece of baby gear I have- Love it!

I have twin boys, so I clean lots and lots of bottles! This is a fantastic piece of kit. Easy to use. Fits 6 bottles and tops. Large capacity (we use NUK bottles, which are big- also takes Dr. Browns or Avent with no problem). Also cleans breast pumping gear. Six minute cycle. Keeps everything clean as long as the lid is on. I use it constantly. It is well-used and well loved- the best piece of baby kit I have. I live in a hard water area (London), so it must be de-scaled monthly by putting in some white vinegar and water overnight, then running an empty cycle. Customer service is excellent. You call and get a real human that knows exactly what they are talking about (I had to call before I learned I had to occasionally de-scale it).

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer

02/08/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Best (and most used) piece of baby gear I have- Love it!

I have twin boys, so I clean lots and lots of bottles! This is a fantastic piece of kit. Easy to use. Fits 6 bottles and tops. Large capacity (we use NUK bottles, which are big- also takes Dr. Browns or Avent with no problem). Also cleans breast pumping gear. Six minute cycle. Keeps everything clean as long as the lid is on. I use it constantly. It is well-used and well loved- the best piece of baby kit I have. I live in a hard water area (London), so it must be de-scaled monthly by putting in some white vinegar and water overnight, then running an empty cycle. Customer service is excellent. You call and get a real human that knows exactly what they are talking about (I had to call before I learned I had to occasionally de-scale it).

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer

29/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Advent steamer

Very easy to use, sterilised quickly and effectively, highly recommend.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF276/29 Digital Steam Sterilizer

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF276/29 Digital Steam Sterilizer

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Vastuuvapauslausekkeet

  1. Perustuu vuonna 2023 verkossa toteutettuun maailmanlaajuiseen tyytyväisyyskyselyyn, johon osallistui 10 109 äitiys- ja lastenhoitomerkkien ja -tuotteiden käyttäjää. 