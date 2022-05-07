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  • Tarkka lämpötilan mittaus
  • Tarkka lämpötilan mittaus
  • Tarkka lämpötilan mittaus
  • Tarkka lämpötilan mittaus
  • Tarkka lämpötilan mittaus
  • Tarkka lämpötilan mittaus

Tuotanto lopetettu

Philips AventKylpyveden ja huoneen lämpömittari

SCH550/20

3.1
| (128) Arviot
Tarkka lämpötilan mittaus
Kylpy- ja makuuhuoneen digitaalisella Philips Avent -lämpömittarilla mittaat kätevästi sekä lapsen huoneen että kylvyn lämpötilan. Se on myös suunniteltu ja testattu lapselle sopivaksi kylpyleluksi.
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Vauvan kuumemittari kelluu vedessä

Tarkka lämpötilan mittaus

  • Sininen kukkakuvio

Tarkkaan lämpötilan mittaamiseen kylvyssä ja makuuhuoneessa

Kylpy- ja makuuhuoneen digitaalisella lämpömittarilla mittaat kätevästi sekä lapsen huoneen että kylvyn lämpötilan. Vauvasi nauttii kylvystä eniten, kun veden lämpötila on 36,5–38 °C. 39-asteinen tai sitä lämpimämpi vesi on liian kuumaa, ja se voi polttaa vauvasi ihoa. Vauva nukkuu mieluiten silloin, kun huoneenlämpö on noin 18 °C.

Lelu- ja turvallisuusstandardien mukainen

Lelu- ja turvallisuusstandardien mukainen

Lelustandardin mukainen tuote on todettu perusteellisten testien jälkeen vaadittavien standardien mukaiseksi ja turvalliseksi käyttää.

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Arviot

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3.1

5:stä

128

Arviot

07/05/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Mine lasted 11 years!

Battery ran out a couple months ago so binned it as looked like a sealed unit. Looking for a replacement and surprised to see bad reviews. Used as bath thermometer initially but the last 9 for room temperature. Loved it

Edut

Lasted ages

Haitat

None

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCH550/20 Baby Bath and Room Thermometer

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCH550/20 Baby Bath and Room Thermometer

20/12/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Four years later and still going strong

We've been using the thermometer since our first child was born four years ago and it still does its job today. As well as bath water, we use it in the living room when we have an open fire on to see that the room doesn't get too hot for kids. And it settles a few arguments between my wife and I as to whether it's to hot or cold in the house (she selectively ignores the readout if it doesn't make her point for her, of course!) I'd like to see if the accuracy is still there after all this time. I'm sure it'd be cheaper to replace than calibrate, but it'd be good to know now that we have another child. Can anyone advise me about how to check the accuracy?

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCH550/20 Baby Bath and Room Thermometer

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCH550/20 Baby Bath and Room Thermometer

20/12/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Four years later and still going strong

We've been using the thermometer since our first child was born four years ago and it still does its job today. As well as bath water, we use it in the living room when we have an open fire on to see that the room doesn't get too hot for kids. And it settles a few arguments between my wife and I as to whether it's to hot or cold in the house (she selectively ignores the readout if it doesn't make her point for her, of course!) I'd like to see if the accuracy is still there after all this time. I'm sure it'd be cheaper to replace than calibrate, but it'd be good to know now that we have another child. Can anyone advise me about how to check the accuracy?

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCH550/20 Baby Bath and Room Thermometer

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCH550/20 Baby Bath and Room Thermometer

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