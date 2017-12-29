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Maksa Klarnalla

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Tuotanto lopetettu

kannettava langaton kaiutin

BT100W/00

3.8

| (41) Arviot

Pidä musiikki lähelläsi

BT100-kaiutin on kaikki mitä tyylikäs maailmanmatkaaja tarvitsee. Kompakti kaiutin on helppo ottaa mukaan minne vain ja kiinteä Bluetooth-suoratoisto takaa laadukkaan langattoman äänentoiston. Upea kaiutin on saatavilla useissa eri väreissä.

Näytä kaikki edut

Pidä musiikki lähelläsi

  • Bluetooth®

  • Sisäinen mikrofoni puheluita varten

  • Ladattava akku

  • 2 W

Edistynyt äänentoisto pienessä koossa

Sisäinen ladattava akku mahdollistaa toiston missä tahansa

Sisäinen ladattava akku mahdollistaa toiston missä tahansa

Soita musiikkia täysillä - milloin ja missä vain. Kiinteän ladattavan akun ansiosta voit kuunnella omaa musiikkiasi ilman virtajohtoviidakkoa tai pistokkeen haeskelua. Nauti kannettavan musiikin vapaudesta!

Langaton musiikin siirto Bluetoothin kautta

Langaton musiikin siirto Bluetoothin kautta

Bluetooth on lyhyen kantaman langatonta tiedonvälitystekniikkaa, joka on sekä kestävää että energiatehokasta. Tekniikan avulla voidaan muodostaa langaton yhteys iPodiin/iPhoneen/iPadiin tai muihin Bluetooth-laitteisiin, kuten älypuhelimiin, tablet-laitteisiin ja kannettaviin tietokoneisiin. Voit nauttia lempimusiikistasi sekä videon tai pelin äänistä tällä helppokäyttöisellä langattomalla kaiuttimella.

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Etsi usein kysyttyjä kysymyksiä, käyttöoppaita, turvallisuustietoja ja vinkkejä

Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

3.8

5:stä

41

Arviot

29/12/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great little speaker

I intended to purchase a large Bluetooth speaker but wanted to try a small one first. I have always gone for Philips and spotted this one so bought it. Setting up was simple and the sound quality for the size was excellent, the bass and treble are just right for me. I have had the speaker for almost 2 years and decided I don't need a larger one after all. I would say check out this model , there is a button by the power input that if pushed incorrectly won't let you connect , as I found out after a few attempts so make sure you check this if speaker is not recognised. I am pleased with the speakers range and clarity.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: BT100B wireless portable speaker

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: BT100B wireless portable speaker

05/09/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Impressive

For the size it's incredibly impressive. Was surprised to get such well rounded sound from such a small device. As you would expect highs can be tinny in places and lows a little muddy and distorted but this should be expected from a speaker of this size. In terms of style and build quality both favour well. It's a little bit plastic-y for my liking but overall a very good little speaker.

Arvioitu tuote: BT100W wireless portable speaker

Arvioitu tuote: BT100W wireless portable speaker

19/07/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Fantastic little speaker!

I've been using this with my iPod Touch 5 for about a month now, I was very skeptical at first, but I have to say it really packs a punch! Clear sound, decent bass, very easy to use! What more could you ask for?

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: BT100B wireless portable speaker

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: BT100B wireless portable speaker

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Haluan saada mieltymyksiäni ja käyttäytymistäni vastaavia Philipsin tuotteita, palveluita, tapahtumia ja kampanjoita koskevia mainosviestejä. Voin peruuttaa tilauksen helposti milloin tahansa.

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.