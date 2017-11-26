2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
4.4
5:stä
9
Arviot
86%
suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Tktk
26/11/2017
Suomi
Paras lusikka vauvalle
Taloudessa useita eri merkkisiä ja tyyppisiä lusikoita, silti syötän vain näillä. Hyvä tuntuma, riittävän pitkä. Lusikkaosa ei ole liian syvä, vauva saa suullansa otettua kaiken ruoan lusikasta. Lisäksi sopivan kapea suuosa. Varren muotoilun ansiosta helppo kaapia ruokaa syvästäkin purkista. Paras käyttämäni lusikka. Juuri tilasin kaksi lisää. :)
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF710/00 Toddler weaning spoons 6m+
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF710/00 Toddler weaning spoons 6m+
Emmaline
25/05/2017
United Kingdom
Excellent spoons
I got one of these spoons with a pack of Avent storage pots. It is brilliant and I am seeking out more. The handle is solid and has a good weight. The spoon is shallow so baby can actually eat everything from it. I would recommend these.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF710/00 Toddler weaning spoons 6m+
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF710/00 Toddler weaning spoons 6m+
rrrrrr
13/05/2011
United Kingdom
brilliant!
I was surprised but this spoon is actually the perfect feeding spoon. The orange part is silicon, so nice and soft, but usefully the white plastic part gives the handle just the right amount of rigidity. I have other silicone spoons that are not as good as the bowl part is too chunky & too rounded - this one has a nice "sharp" edge to it so you can wipe dribbles off without just smearing it further. I always recommend this now. Brilliant!!! - just need some other colours to choose from!
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF710/00 Toddler weaning spoons 6m+
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF710/00 Toddler weaning spoons 6m+
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