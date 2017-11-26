TuotteetTuki

Maksa Klarnalla

2 vuoden takuu

Asiantuntijoiden vinkkejä ja inspiraatiota

Rekisteröidy ja saa €10 alennusta

  • Vauvanlusikat, joissa on pehmeä kärki
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24
  • Vauvanlusikat, joissa on pehmeä kärki
  • Vauvanlusikat, joissa on pehmeä kärki
  • Vauvanlusikat, joissa on pehmeä kärki
  • Vauvanlusikat, joissa on pehmeä kärki
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24
  • Vauvanlusikat, joissa on pehmeä kärki
  • Vauvanlusikat, joissa on pehmeä kärki
  • Vauvanlusikat, joissa on pehmeä kärki

Tuotanto lopetettu

Philips AventVauvanlusikat, yli 6 kk

SCF710/00

4.4
| (9) Arviot | 86% suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Vauvanlusikat, joissa on pehmeä kärki
Taaperoiden Philips Avent SCF710/00 -vauvanlusikat lapsen eri kehitysvaiheisiin
Näytä kaikki edut

Avent-vieroitusratkaisut

Vauvanlusikat, joissa on pehmeä kärki

0 % BPA

Helppo puhdistaa ja voidaan pestä myös astianpesukoneessa

Pitkälle ulottuva varsi

Pitkälle ulottuva varsi

Tekniset tiedot

Etsi tämän tuotteen tukipalveluita

Etsi usein kysyttyjä kysymyksiä, käyttöoppaita, turvallisuustietoja ja vinkkejä

Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

4.4

5:stä

9

Arviot

86%

suosittelee tätä tuotetta

3
2

26/11/2017

Suomi

Suomi

Paras lusikka vauvalle

Taloudessa useita eri merkkisiä ja tyyppisiä lusikoita, silti syötän vain näillä. Hyvä tuntuma, riittävän pitkä. Lusikkaosa ei ole liian syvä, vauva saa suullansa otettua kaiken ruoan lusikasta. Lisäksi sopivan kapea suuosa. Varren muotoilun ansiosta helppo kaapia ruokaa syvästäkin purkista. Paras käyttämäni lusikka. Juuri tilasin kaksi lisää. :)

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF710/00 Toddler weaning spoons 6m+

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF710/00 Toddler weaning spoons 6m+

25/05/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent spoons

I got one of these spoons with a pack of Avent storage pots. It is brilliant and I am seeking out more. The handle is solid and has a good weight. The spoon is shallow so baby can actually eat everything from it. I would recommend these.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF710/00 Toddler weaning spoons 6m+

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF710/00 Toddler weaning spoons 6m+

13/05/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

brilliant!

I was surprised but this spoon is actually the perfect feeding spoon. The orange part is silicon, so nice and soft, but usefully the white plastic part gives the handle just the right amount of rigidity. I have other silicone spoons that are not as good as the bowl part is too chunky & too rounded - this one has a nice "sharp" edge to it so you can wipe dribbles off without just smearing it further. I always recommend this now. Brilliant!!! - just need some other colours to choose from!

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF710/00 Toddler weaning spoons 6m+

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF710/00 Toddler weaning spoons 6m+

Tilaa Philipsin uutiskirje ja saat eksklusiivisia tarjouksia

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.

Haluan vastaanottaa markkinointiviestintää Philipsin tuotteista, palveluista ja kampanjoista.

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.
Vastuuvapauslausekkeet

  1. Pehmeää kärkeä ei ole tuotteessa Yhdysvalloissa