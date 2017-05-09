Hakuehdot

    DRL – päiväajovalot

    Philips-polttimot ovat paras ratkaisu matkallesi

    • Autovalojen edelläkävijä vuodesta 1914
    • Xenon HID -valojen keksijä
    • Suurimpien autonvalmistajien valinta
      LED DayLight 9

      LED Daylight

      LED DayLightGuide

      daylight-guide
      Korkeatehoinen LUXEON® LED
      Uusi 9 LED-valopisteen optinen muotoilu
      Eri kiinnityskulmien ansiosta erinomainen näkyvyys
      Helppo asennus napsauttamalla kiinni
      Sopii sähkö- ja hybridiautoihin, sekä Start & Stop –järjestelmän kanssa
      Säännösten mukainen kiinnitys puskuriin enimmäiskulmassa +/-40°
      Veden-, lian- ja iskunkestävä
      Laadukas alumiinikotelo
      Tyyppihyväksytty tekniikka
      Uuden sukupolven korkeatehoinen LUXEON® LED
      Erittäin leveä valokeila
      Palaa sekä päivällä että yöllä (himmennys)
      Helppo asennus napsauttamalla kiinni
      Vedenpitävä

       

       


      Liankestävä

       

       


      Laadukas alumiinikotelo

       

       
      Tyyppihyväksytty tekniikka
