2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
Syvä basso ja selkeä ääni
Mukavissa SHE3205-kuulokkeissa on 14,2 mm:n kaiutinelementit ja bassoääniaukot, jotka tekevät äänestä syvän ja selkeän. Kiinteän mikrofonin avulla voit helposti siirtyä musiikin kuuntelusta puheluihin. Valitse kuudesta eri värivaihtoehdosta omaan Apple Watch -kelloosi sopiva.
14,2 mm:n elementit / avoin takaosa
Nappikuuloke
Korvan muotoihin perustuva rakenne takaa kuulokkeiden käyttömukavuuden ja erinomaisen istuvuuden.
Neodyymi vahvistaa magneettikenttää, jolloin puhekelan herkkyys, bassotoisto ja äänenlaatu paranevat.
Laadukkaiden 14,2 mm:n elementtien tehokkaat neodyymimagneetit takaavat täyteläisen basson ja selkeän äänen.
4.6
5:stä
11
Arviot
100%
suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Fujisaii
03/10/2019
Danmark
Why have they stopped making these?
They were well fitting and well sounding. I do not understand why they went out of production. Things change so fast nowadays, and not always for the better.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SHE3205WT In-ear-hovedtelefoner
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SHE3205WT In-ear-hovedtelefoner
RossA
05/03/2018
United Kingdom
Impressed
I bought these as a stop gap while my usual headphones were being replaced for the second time under warranty. I was amazed to find out that even though these cost a quarter of the price of my usual ones they actually sound way better - so I am keeping them for daily use. I like the simple design, flat cable and clearly marked left and right.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SHE3205WT In-Ear Headphones
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SHE3205WT In-Ear Headphones
HEADPHONES
02/02/2018
United Kingdom
just amazing great features
i brought these headphones and they are amazing they have great bass. but i wish they made it in wireless. it has a really nice design/look. they look like apple headphones but i think they are better! :) :) :) :) :) five star I REALLY RECOMMEND THESE
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Arvioitu tuote: SHE3205WT In-Ear Headphones
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SHE3205WT In-Ear Headphones