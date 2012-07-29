2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
Kuppiin on helppo merkitä päiväys ja sisältö
Turvalliseen säilytykseen ja kuljetukseen
Kätevä säilytystä ja kuljetusta varten
4.7
5:stä
15
Arviot
100%
suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Coops25
29/07/2012
United Kingdom
Excellent for weaning
Love this product. Sturdy, no leaks and good portion sizes. Versatile - can be put in freezer, dishwasher, micro. Plus small cups fit perfectly in my Beaba babycook when I want to defrost food. Love them!
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: VIA SCF613/20 Baby Food Set
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: VIA SCF613/20 Baby Food Set
NoushV
29/07/2012
United Kingdom
Excellent for weaning
Love this product. Sturdy, no leaks and good portion sizes. Versatile - can be put in freezer, dishwasher, micro. Plus small cups fit perfectly in my Beaba babycook when I want to defrost food. Love them!
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: VIA SCF613/20 Baby Food Set
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: VIA SCF613/20 Baby Food Set
Yummy
23/07/2012
United Kingdom
Excellent
These containers were very useful for weaning my baby. I started using them when my baby was 4 months old and I still enjoy using them after she became 16 months old.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: VIA SCF613/20 Baby Food Set
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: VIA SCF613/20 Baby Food Set
Perustuu vuonna 2023 verkossa toteutettuun maailmanlaajuiseen tyytyväisyyskyselyyn, johon osallistui 10 109 äitiys- ja lastenhoitomerkkien ja -tuotteiden käyttäjää.