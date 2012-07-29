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Tuotanto lopetettu

Philips Avent VIAVauvanruokasarja

SCF613/20

4.7
| (15) Arviot | 100% suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Yksi järjestelmä - lukemattomia mahdollisuuksia
VIA on monipuolinen, tilaa säästävä säilytysjärjestelmä, joka kasvaa vauvasi mukana. VIA-astiat sopivat erinomaisesti herkullisten, itsetehtyjen ruokien säilyttämiseen ja kuljettamiseen.
Näytä kaikki edut
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

äitien suosikkituotemerkki joka puolella maailmaa1

Säilytysjärjestelmä, joka ei sisällä BPA:ta

Yksi järjestelmä - lukemattomia mahdollisuuksia

Helppo ja kätevä

Helppo ja kätevä

Kuppiin on helppo merkitä päiväys ja sisältö

Vuotamattomat, kääntämällä kiinnitettävät kannet

Vuotamattomat, kääntämällä kiinnitettävät kannet

Turvalliseen säilytykseen ja kuljetukseen

Täydellinen matkavaruste

Täydellinen matkavaruste

Kätevä säilytystä ja kuljetusta varten

Tekniset tiedot

Etsi tämän tuotteen tukipalveluita

Etsi usein kysyttyjä kysymyksiä, käyttöoppaita, turvallisuustietoja ja vinkkejä

Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

4.7

5:stä

15

Arviot

100%

suosittelee tätä tuotetta

2
1

29/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent for weaning

Love this product. Sturdy, no leaks and good portion sizes. Versatile - can be put in freezer, dishwasher, micro. Plus small cups fit perfectly in my Beaba babycook when I want to defrost food. Love them!

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: VIA SCF613/20 Baby Food Set

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: VIA SCF613/20 Baby Food Set

29/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent for weaning

Love this product. Sturdy, no leaks and good portion sizes. Versatile - can be put in freezer, dishwasher, micro. Plus small cups fit perfectly in my Beaba babycook when I want to defrost food. Love them!

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: VIA SCF613/20 Baby Food Set

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: VIA SCF613/20 Baby Food Set

23/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent

These containers were very useful for weaning my baby. I started using them when my baby was 4 months old and I still enjoy using them after she became 16 months old.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: VIA SCF613/20 Baby Food Set

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: VIA SCF613/20 Baby Food Set

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Haluan vastaanottaa markkinointiviestintää Philipsin tuotteista, palveluista ja kampanjoista.

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.
Vastuuvapauslausekkeet

  1. Perustuu vuonna 2023 verkossa toteutettuun maailmanlaajuiseen tyytyväisyyskyselyyn, johon osallistui 10 109 äitiys- ja lastenhoitomerkkien ja -tuotteiden käyttäjää. 