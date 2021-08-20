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Maksa Klarnalla

2 vuoden takuu

Asiantuntijoiden vinkkejä ja inspiraatiota

Rekisteröidy ja saa €10 alennusta

Kaikki sarjat

  • Päivitä parranajokoneesi
  • Päivitä parranajokoneesi
  • Päivitä parranajokoneesi
  • Päivitä parranajokoneesi
  • Päivitä parranajokoneesi
  • Päivitä parranajokoneesi
  • Päivitä parranajokoneesi
  • Päivitä parranajokoneesi
  • Päivitä parranajokoneesi
  • Päivitä parranajokoneesi

Tuotanto lopetettu

Ajopäät

SH70/50

3.1
| (77) Arviot
Päivitä parranajokoneesi
Kahden vuoden aikana ajopäät leikkaavat yhdeksän miljoonaa karvaa kasvoistasi. Vaihda ajopäät säännöllisesti, niin ajotulos pysyy mahdollisimman hyvänä. Yhteensopiva Series 7000 -parranajokoneen kanssa.
Näytä kaikki edut

Saat parhaan ajotuloksen, kun vaihdat ajopäät 2 vuoden välein

Päivitä parranajokoneesi

  • Ei enää saatavana

  • Korvaa SH71-ajopäällä

7000-parranajokonesarjan vaihtoterät

7000-parranajokonesarjan vaihtoterät

SH70-vaihtoterät ovat yhteensopivia parranajokonesarjan 7000 (S7xxx) sekä Star Wars -parranajokoneen SW7700 kanssa.

GentleTrack-terillä ajat parran tarkasti ja ihoystävällisesti

GentleTrack-terillä ajat parran tarkasti ja ihoystävällisesti

Uudelleen muotoillut terät leikkaavat karvat miellyttävästi optimaalisesta kohdasta, mikä vähentää karvan nykimisestä ja vetämisestä johtuvaa ärsytystä.

Super Lift & Cut -järjestelmä takaa miellyttävän ja tarkan parranajon

Super Lift & Cut -järjestelmä takaa miellyttävän ja tarkan parranajon

Sähköparranajokoneen kaksoisteräjärjestelmä nostaa partakarvat ja leikkaa ne miellyttävästi ja tarkasti.

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Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

3.1

5:stä

77

Arviot

20/08/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great product Phillips 7000 series

Hi brought my Philips 7000 series wet and dry Electric razor in January, i’m very pleased with it it’s very durable, it gives me this closest shave I’ve ever had with an electric razor, overall I’m very happy with this product

Edut

Quick recharge fits nicely in the hand

Haitat

You need a cleaning station, as washing under the tap is not that good

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SH70/70 Shaving unit

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SH70/70 Shaving unit

10/12/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Vahvistettu ostaja

This product is ideal.

They say that you never miss a well until it's dry, but in this case you don't realise how progressively blunt you're shaving heads have become until you change them. Wow... what a difference. A little bit of an expensive lay-out, but when you think what they do and that they will be doing a good job for at least a couple of years, well worth it in the long run

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SH70/50 Shaving heads

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SH70/50 Shaving heads

10/12/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

This product is ideal.

They say that you never miss a well until it's dry, but in this case you don't realise how progressively blunt you're shaving heads have become until you change them. Wow... what a difference. A little bit of an expensive lay-out, but when you think what they do and that they will be doing a good job for at least a couple of years, well worth it in the long run

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SH70/50 Shaving heads

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SH70/50 Shaving heads

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Haluan vastaanottaa markkinointiviestintää Philipsin tuotteista, palveluista ja kampanjoista.

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