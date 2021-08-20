2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
SH70/50
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Korvaa SH71-ajopäällä
SH70-vaihtoterät ovat yhteensopivia parranajokonesarjan 7000 (S7xxx) sekä Star Wars -parranajokoneen SW7700 kanssa.
Uudelleen muotoillut terät leikkaavat karvat miellyttävästi optimaalisesta kohdasta, mikä vähentää karvan nykimisestä ja vetämisestä johtuvaa ärsytystä.
Sähköparranajokoneen kaksoisteräjärjestelmä nostaa partakarvat ja leikkaa ne miellyttävästi ja tarkasti.
3.1
5:stä
77
Arviot
20/08/2021
United Kingdom
Great product Phillips 7000 series
Hi brought my Philips 7000 series wet and dry Electric razor in January, i’m very pleased with it it’s very durable, it gives me this closest shave I’ve ever had with an electric razor, overall I’m very happy with this product
Edut
Quick recharge fits nicely in the hand
Haitat
You need a cleaning station, as washing under the tap is not that good
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SH70/70 Shaving unit
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SH70/70 Shaving unit
TweedleD
10/12/2017
United Kingdom
Vahvistettu ostaja
This product is ideal.
They say that you never miss a well until it's dry, but in this case you don't realise how progressively blunt you're shaving heads have become until you change them. Wow... what a difference. A little bit of an expensive lay-out, but when you think what they do and that they will be doing a good job for at least a couple of years, well worth it in the long run
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SH70/50 Shaving heads
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SH70/50 Shaving heads
Eddie57
10/12/2017
United Kingdom
This product is ideal.
They say that you never miss a well until it's dry, but in this case you don't realise how progressively blunt you're shaving heads have become until you change them. Wow... what a difference. A little bit of an expensive lay-out, but when you think what they do and that they will be doing a good job for at least a couple of years, well worth it in the long run
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SH70/50 Shaving heads
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SH70/50 Shaving heads