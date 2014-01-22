2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
SCF612/10
Tallennustila
Kuppiin on helppo merkitä päiväys ja sisältö
Rintamaidon säilytysastiat sopivat kaikkiin Philips Avent -rintapumppuihin ja -tutteihin.
Philips Avent -kuppeja voi säilyttää jääkaapissa tai pakastimessa, ja ne ovat konepestäviä.
3.7
5:stä
48
Arviot
Angelcakes25
22/01/2014
United Kingdom
excellent
Bought these as breastfeeding was an issue for me both myself and baby. They do what they say on the box. They are brilliant they tell you how many OZs youve Expressed so you can see how your milk supply is. Also the adapters for the breast pumps work so well. I love this product and will recommend it to anyone. The cups are small and can be stored in both the fridge or freezer. Also they dont leak so you can express wherever you want, I used to like expressing in the bath. great product
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: VIA SCF612/10 Avent Breast Milk Containers
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: VIA SCF612/10 Avent Breast Milk Containers
lindylumps
26/07/2012
United Kingdom
perfect for the job
....and also very useful as we have moved on from breastfeeding, good for freezing portions of food in just the right size and for carrying snacks. lid is very secure so can also carry and store liquids. the size gauge on the side was very useful when i was expressing too. a good all round product with use beyond expectations.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: VIA SCF612/10 Avent Breast Milk Containers
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: VIA SCF612/10 Avent Breast Milk Containers
BADDESIGNERSSUCK
26/07/2012
United Kingdom
perfect for the job
....and also very useful as we have moved on from breastfeeding, good for freezing portions of food in just the right size and for carrying snacks. lid is very secure so can also carry and store liquids. the size gauge on the side was very useful when i was expressing too. a good all round product with use beyond expectations.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: VIA SCF612/10 Avent Breast Milk Containers
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: VIA SCF612/10 Avent Breast Milk Containers
Perustuu vuonna 2023 verkossa toteutettuun maailmanlaajuiseen tyytyväisyyskyselyyn, johon osallistui 10 109 äitiys- ja lastenhoitomerkkien ja -tuotteiden käyttäjää.