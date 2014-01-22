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  • Helppokäyttöinen Philips Avent -säilytysjärjestelmä
  • Helppokäyttöinen Philips Avent -säilytysjärjestelmä
  • Helppokäyttöinen Philips Avent -säilytysjärjestelmä
  • Helppokäyttöinen Philips Avent -säilytysjärjestelmä
  • Helppokäyttöinen Philips Avent -säilytysjärjestelmä
  • Helppokäyttöinen Philips Avent -säilytysjärjestelmä

Tuotanto lopetettu

Philips Avent VIAAvent-sarjan rintamaidon säilytysastiat

SCF612/10

3.7
| (48) Arviot
Helppokäyttöinen Philips Avent -säilytysjärjestelmä
Philips Avent -säilytysjärjestelmä on monipuolinen, tilaa säästävä säilytysjärjestelmä, joka kasvaa lapsesi mukana. Voit käyttää samoja kuppeja sekä syöttämiseen että vauvanruoan ja rintamaidon säilyttämiseen. Sopii kaikkiin Philips Avent -rintapumppuihin ja -tutteihin.
Näytä kaikki edut
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

äitien suosikkituotemerkki joka puolella maailmaa1

Yhteensopivat tuotteet
Tuttipullon sterilointilaite

Tuttipullon sterilointilaite

SCF291/00

Tuttipullon sterilointilaite

Tuttipullon sterilointilaite

SCF291/01

Sterilointilaite

Sterilointilaite

SCF293/01

Sterilointilaite

Sterilointilaite

SCF293/02

Rintamaidon säilytyskuppi

Helppokäyttöinen Philips Avent -säilytysjärjestelmä

  • Tallennustila

Helppo ja kätevä

Helppo ja kätevä

Kuppiin on helppo merkitä päiväys ja sisältö

Sopii kaikkiin Philips Avent -rintapumppuihin ja -tutteihin

Rintamaidon säilytysastiat sopivat kaikkiin Philips Avent -rintapumppuihin ja -tutteihin.

Voi käyttää jääkaapissa ja pakastimessa

Philips Avent -kuppeja voi säilyttää jääkaapissa tai pakastimessa, ja ne ovat konepestäviä.

Tekniset tiedot

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Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

3.7

5:stä

48

Arviot

22/01/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

excellent

Bought these as breastfeeding was an issue for me both myself and baby. They do what they say on the box. They are brilliant they tell you how many OZs youve Expressed so you can see how your milk supply is. Also the adapters for the breast pumps work so well. I love this product and will recommend it to anyone. The cups are small and can be stored in both the fridge or freezer. Also they dont leak so you can express wherever you want, I used to like expressing in the bath. great product

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: VIA SCF612/10 Avent Breast Milk Containers

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: VIA SCF612/10 Avent Breast Milk Containers

26/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

perfect for the job

....and also very useful as we have moved on from breastfeeding, good for freezing portions of food in just the right size and for carrying snacks. lid is very secure so can also carry and store liquids. the size gauge on the side was very useful when i was expressing too. a good all round product with use beyond expectations.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: VIA SCF612/10 Avent Breast Milk Containers

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: VIA SCF612/10 Avent Breast Milk Containers

26/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

perfect for the job

....and also very useful as we have moved on from breastfeeding, good for freezing portions of food in just the right size and for carrying snacks. lid is very secure so can also carry and store liquids. the size gauge on the side was very useful when i was expressing too. a good all round product with use beyond expectations.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: VIA SCF612/10 Avent Breast Milk Containers

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: VIA SCF612/10 Avent Breast Milk Containers

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  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.

Haluan vastaanottaa markkinointiviestintää Philipsin tuotteista, palveluista ja kampanjoista.

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.
Vastuuvapauslausekkeet

  1. Perustuu vuonna 2023 verkossa toteutettuun maailmanlaajuiseen tyytyväisyyskyselyyn, johon osallistui 10 109 äitiys- ja lastenhoitomerkkien ja -tuotteiden käyttäjää. 